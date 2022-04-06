Severe heatwave to continue in Gurugram for next five days: IMD

Gurugram:

Heatwave conditions are likely to continue over south Haryana in the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Wednesday, adding that Gurugram’s maximum temperature is likely to remain around 42 degrees Celsius during this period and the minimum temperature around 23-26 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, a regional centre of IMD, in a statement issued on Wednesday said, “Dry weather is most likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during the next five days. Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are prevailing over some districts of south and southwestern Haryana. The prevailing maximum temperature is 6-7˚C above normal.”

On Wednesday, Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 40.7 degrees Celsius, which was six degrees above the normal and a minimum temperature of 21.6 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees above the normal for this time of year.

A heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature of a region is at least 40 degrees Celsius or more across the plains for two consecutive days, with stations recording a maximum temperature that is 4.5 degrees or more above normal.

The IMD, in an advisory, also said people must avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light-coloured loose cotton clothes and cover their heads using a cloth, hats or umbrellas while stepping out.

“Heatwave conditions will continue in the region for the next five or six days. A rise in maximum temperatures by about two degrees Celsius is very likely over many parts of northwest India during the next three days. Some parts of south Haryana, including districts such as Gurugram and Faridabad, may also start experiencing hot dry winds (loo) from Saturday onwards,” said a senior official from MeT Chandigarh.

According to the weekly forecast of IMD, the city is likely to witness mainly clear skies during the weekend and partly cloudy skies early next week.

Meanwhile, Gurugram recorded “moderate” air quality on Wednesday with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 170 according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s 4pm bulletin.

An AQI reading between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

According to the weather bulletin issued by Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality over the national capital territory is likely to deteriorate and remain in the “poor” category on Thursday and Friday with PM10 and dust as the predominant pollutants.