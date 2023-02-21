Siblings killed, 5 hurt after SUV hits tree on NH-48 service lane

Gurugram: A newly married man and his elder sister were killed and five other family members injured after a speeding SUV hit a tree on a service road of the National Highway (NH-48) near Sector 31, Gurugram police said on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the incident took place at about 2am on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Vikramjeet (28), who had got married a month back and his sister Kanchandeep (29), police said, adding that they were residents of Kurukshetra.

Investigators said that a few months back, Kanchandeep had got engaged to Ayush (30), a resident of Noida.

They said Vikramjeet along with his wife Nirmaljeet (27), Kanchandeep and her younger brother Prabhjot (26), visited Noida from where the trio along with Ayush and his elder brother Piyush (33), and his wife Vasundhara (31), had left for a trip to Delhi and Gurugram.

Investigators said Piyush was driving the SUV and allegedly failed to spot the roadside tree in the dark and hit it while negotiating a turn.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per police, Piyush and Ayush were on the front seat and were wearing seat belts, Kanchandeep was on the middle seat and Vikramjeet on the rear seat, but they were allegedly not wearing seat belts.

A senior police officer said Vikramjeet and Kanchandeep sustained grievous head injuries. “Expect Piyush, all of them were rushed to a private hospital in Sector 44 within 15 minutes of the accident but doctors declared Vikramjeet and Kanchandeep dead. It took time to extricate Piyush from the mangled SUV as he was trapped between the seat and the steering wheel,” he said.

Inspector Satish Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 40 police station, said that an inquiry under Section 174 of the CrPC is being carried out in the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“No charges have been pressed against anyone in the case yet,” said SHO Kumar, adding that the two bodies were handed over to the bereaved family after post-mortem.