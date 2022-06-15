Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sister-in-law killed 15-year-old after he learned about her illicit extramarital affair

Gurugram: Faridabad police arrested a 19-year-old woman for allegedly murdering her brother-in-law
Published on Jun 15, 2022 12:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Gurugram: Faridabad police arrested a 19-year-old woman for allegedly murdering her brother-in-law. According to the police, Jaitun Khatun is accused of smothering and killing Mr X (15) on June 12 and trying to pass it off as a natural death.

Jaitun, a resident of Dhoj in Faridabad, married Mr X’s brother, a truck driver by profession, in December 2021. According to Narender Kadian, deputy commissioner of police (crime), Mr X went to Jaitun’s parents’ home on June 11 to escort her back to her in-laws.

“He met a few of her relatives who told him that Jaitun was in a relationship with another man. They also told him that she eloped with the man before her wedding, and that her family forced her to get married,” he said.

Following this, Mr X used the information to coerce her into getting involved with him. Jaitun refused and Mr X threatened to disclose her affair to the family. “She got scared and planned to kill him, in consultation with her boyfriend,” Kadian said.

Jaitun smothered Mr X to death on June 12 while he was sleeping in his room. She had given him sedatives mixed in milk, after all her family members left for work.

Kadian further informed that she broke down and confessed to the crime during questioning. “She killed him because she was scared and showed no remorse,” he said.

A case has been registered against Jaitun under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. She was sent to 14-days judicial custody on Tuesday after being produced in court.

