Six booked for attempt to murder after tussle over parking escalates

Six persons were booked in Farrukhnagar on Tuesday in connection with a firing incident, in which the husband of village sarpanch Mukesh Devi had a narrow escape, said the police. The incident took place after the victim, identified as Satbir Dhankhar, had resolved a parking issue between the suspects and a local family.

Dhankhar, a resident of Patli village in Farrukhnagar, said, “Two families had got into an argument over parking on Monday evening. Following this, some of the villagers urged a group of men — one of the parties concerned — to apologise to the other family for abusing and threatening to kill them for parking a vehicle outside their house. They also urged the former family to keep a check on their son who was allegedly involved in illegal activities and often fought with the villagers on different issues,” Dhankhar said.

The locals had been complaining about the group of men for allegedly extorting money from shopkeepers, and often fighting with the ones who intervened.

Dhankhar had resolved the matter, according to the police.

Later, around 5 am on Tuesday, when Dhankhar had gone for a morning walk near a field close to Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, a person opened fire at him from inside a car. Fortunately, he did not suffer any injury in the firing.

“The window glasses of the Swift Dzire were tinted, and I couldn’t see anyone inside the car. Somebody opened fire at me, and immediately fled the spot... I had noted the registration number. The car belonged to one of the men who was involved in the spar on Monday,” he said.

An “attempt to murder” case has been registered against the six men — who are on the run — at the Farrukhnagar police station.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime), Dharamvir Singh, said the suspects had also gone to Dhankhar’s chemist shop in Farrukhnagar around 11.45 am on Tuesday, and threatened to kill his nephew. “We have recovered CCTV footage from the shop, and are conducting raids to arrest the suspects,” Singh said.