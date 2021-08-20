Six held for firing at property dealer over plot dispute

Six men were arrested from different parts of the city on Friday for allegedly shooting at a property dealer after assaulting him in a tiff on Wednesday night. The dealer’s father, who came to his rescue, was also assaulted and suffered injuries in the incident, the police said.

The victims, identified as Vikas Singh and his father, Samay Singh, of Nathupur in DLF Phase 3, had purchased a plot in the area in partnership with another party but their relationship turned sour due to disagreements and they became rivals, the police said.

According to the police, the suspects had been threatening Vikas with dire consequences for the past month if he did not pay them to settle their dispute over the plot. The assault took place when Vikas was visiting a grocery shop in his neighbourhood.

Preet Pal Sangwan, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that on Thursday, they received a call from a private hospital regarding a gunshot injury. “The victims had suffered severe injuries and Vikas had a gunshot injury in his left leg. The son and father recorded their statements and identified the main suspect as Ravi Kumar, of Khandsa, who brought along 15 associates for the attack,” he said.

The police said that Vikas tried to escape by running inside the shop and took shelter behind a fridge when the suspects started firing at him. As a crowd started gathering, the suspects threatened to kill Vikas if he contacted the police and fled the spot.

The DLF Phase-3 police handed over the case to the Sector 17 crime investigation unit and on Friday, following which the main suspect and five of his aides were arrested. They were identified as Manoj Kumar, Vikki Singh, Balvinder Singh alias Vardi, Vikki Bhagel, Chetan Shankar and Dharambir alias Aman, all residents of Gurugram.

Sangwan said Balvinder was a wanted man and there was a reward of ₹5,000 for his arrest, as he was involved in over a dozen of crime cases of attempt to murder, assault, carjacking, robbery and land dispute.

A case was registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (assault), and 120 (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the DLF Phase-3 police station.

According to the police, the suspects threatened the dealer as they wanted to take possession of the plot.