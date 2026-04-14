Six held for ‘plotting violence’ during IMT Manesar wage protests

At least six people were arrested on Monday for allegedly orchestrating rioting, vandalism, and arson, days after police said it had found evidence that some suspects were planning to use the wage hike protests at IMT Manesar to incite large-scale violence.All six, it said, had no connection to any of the companies in the area. Accused allegedly used worker groups to provoke clashes; all unemployed and not tied to companies involved in protests. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Police had earlier said that some members of WhatsApp groups of workers approached them after law and order was restored in Manesar on Thursday, sharing screenshots of conversations allegedly discussing plans to incite violence during the protest.

On Monday, deputy commissioner of police (West) Karan Goyal said, “The role of external miscreants in instigating violence has come to light during the investigation. Digital evidence, including WhatsApp chats, indicates a premeditated conspiracy to incite arson, vandalism and serious harm.”

He added, “We appeal to workers not to fall prey to provocations by outsiders. If any such attempt to disturb law and order is noticed, it must be reported to the police immediately.”

Police have identified the accused as Akash Kumar (Rohtak), Harish Chand (Uttarakhand), Pintu Kumar Yadav (Bihar), Raju Singh (Uttarakhand), Shyambir (Uttar Pradesh), and Ajit Singh (Haryana). None of them were employees of the companies where the violence took place, police said, all of them are presently unemployed.

“These individuals had no direct connection with the companies and acted as external elements who deliberately provoked workers to escalate the protest into violence,” said Goyal.

Officials said further investigation is underway to identify other individuals involved in the conspiracy and to establish the full extent of the network behind the violence. “Strict action will be taken against anyone found involved in instigating or participating in such unlawful activities,” police said.

The IMT Manesar protests, involving workers from several industrial units, have been marked by demands related to labour conditions and employment issues. On Thursday, protests over wage demands escalated into violence.

55 people, identified through analysis of CCTV camera footage, had been arrested on Friday for attacking police and for arson during the violence on April 9.