Six lane road to connect Dwarka Expressway with AIIMS cancer hospital in Jhajjar

To provide better connectivity between Gurugram and the National Cancer Institute (NCI) set up by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhadsa, Jhajjar, the public works department (B&R) has initiated steps to construct a 9km long road connecting the hospital with Upper Dwarka Expressway in Sector 102.

The Upper Dwarka Expressway is a master sector road that lies parallel to the Dwarka Expressway from Sector 99 to Sector 114 and further onwards to Najafgarh Road in Delhi near Chawla. This road will also be connected with Dwarka Expressway to ensure smooth connectivity between NCI-AIIMS campus, Gurugram and Delhi, said officials.

Officials said the need for an alternative road to the cancer hospital was felt as currently, residents have to take the road from Basai to Badli to reach the cancer hospital but owing to its narrow width, there is lot of congestion on that road.

According to the plan initiated by the PWD, the 9km long, six-lane road will be built after acquiring land through the e-bhoomi portal. The proposed carriageway will be 100 metres wide with right of way of 45 metres along with centre verge, said officials.

The project requires around 102.33 acres from six villages, and officials said around 76% of the land owners have consented to give land for the project, PWD officials said, adding that the next step will be to start a discussion with landowners and determine the rate per acre for acquiring the land.

A PWD official, asking not to be named. said land will be required from six villages of Bhadsa, Iqbalpur, Mankdola, Budhera, Dhankot and Kherki Majra.

The department has prepared an estimate of ₹272.14 crore for this project and of this, ₹206.75 crore will be spent on land acquisition and ₹65.39 crore will be spent on construction of the road.

For the construction, 17.5 acres will be acquired through the e-bhoomi portal from village Khedki Majra, 13.37 acres from Dhankot, 24.02 acres from Budhera, 35.6 acres from Mankdola, 6.6 acres from Iqbalpur and 5.24 acres from village Badhsa, said a brief note prepared by the PWD.

It further said, “The process of getting consent from the land owners of these villages is under progress through aggregator. The consent for 78.18 acres has been uploaded on the portal. Further, to improve connectivity at the junction with Dwarka Expressway in Sector 102, a plan for realignment was sent to the government, and the same has been approved.”

A lot of commuters travelling between Badli, Najafgarh, Gurugram and Delhi will also benefit from this alternative link road as presently they depend mainly on the busy Najafgarh road to travel between these areas. “This road will not only help cancer patients but also commuters of several areas as it will be an alternative to the Najafgarh road. Several villages in the vicinity of this road will benefit from it,” said Pravin Malik, president of Sare Home residents’ welfare association.

Earlier in January this year, Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal had said the National Cancer Institute-AIIMS in Jhajjar would soon be connected to the Delhi Indira Gandhi International airport through Dwarka Expressway. This project will be carried ahead by the construction of a greenfield corridor, he had said.

Kaushal had also asked officials to turn the hospital campus into a mini city that would fulfil all requirement of visitors, and include facilities such as shopping, schools and other establishments.