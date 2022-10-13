Six of family injured as illegally stored crackers explode in Manesar house

At least six persons of a family, including a minor girl and a boy, sustained severe burn injuries after illegally stored firecrackers in their house in Nakhrola village in Manesar exploded on Wednesday around 3.30pm.

Police suspect that the explosion took place due to a huge amount of illegally stored firecrackers, gunpowder and chemicals inside the house. Its intensity was such that it blew off the roof and the walls of the house and the bang was heard even by villagers a kilometre away. Police said the explosion could have been worse had the two cooking cylinders in the kitchen also caught fire.

Police said they got to know from villagers that Jai Bhagwan (40), the house owner, was carrying out this illegal activity for at least the past 15 years and used to pick up fights whenever others asked him to stop it.

Police said besides severe burn injuries, a few of the family members -- police did not identify them -- also sustained cut wounds after getting buried beneath the debris of the roof and walls.

Suresh Panghal, assistant commissioner of police (Manesar), said all six injured were initially rushed to a nearby private hospital. “However, looking at the serious nature of their injuries, they were later shifted to Safdarjung hospital for specialised treatment for the burn injuries,” he said.

He said Bhagwan was illegally manufacturing crackers with help of his family members for selling them for Diwali.

“In view of Diwali and the wedding season, he was probably manufacturing them on a large scale. Police found several types of fully manufactured crackers such as rockets and small explosives at the house. Besides, large quantities of raw material and chemicals were also stored in the house,” he said.

The ACP said that they are in the process of registering an FIR under relevant sections of the Explosives Act and Indian Penal Code at Kherki Daula police station.

Panghal said that civil defence members and firefighters had also rushed to the spot after being alerted.

“Ballistic experts would reach the spot on Thursday morning to collect crackers and chemical samples for forensic analysis,” the ACP said.

