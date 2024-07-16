Six power lines to be shifted from residential areas

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) has decided to shift six identified dangerous power lines in Gurugram and Farrukhnagar to prevent electrocution incidents near high tension (HT) power lines, officials said. With ₹62 lakh allocated, the relocation aims to enhance resident safety in areas where houses have been built dangerously close to these lines. A high tension line in Sector 10A on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

A senior DHBVN official noted that six 11kV power lines in Pataudi and Farrukhnagar will be relocated due to their proximity to illegal colonies. “Several houses which are part of illegal colonies have come up close to these six power lines and these have been identified as dangerous. We have decided to shift these to prevent untoward incidents,” said the officials.

The identified locations include 11kV power lines at the Ramleela ground in Pataudi, Mushaidpur village in Farrukhnagar, Balhali Basti in ward number 8, Sultanpur village, and Gargi village. However, relocation at Nanukalan village was deemed unfeasible due to a lack of available land. The decision follows a survey highlighting the safety risks these HT lines pose to nearby residents.

“DHBVN officials conducted a survey to identify these HT lines and it was found that houses had been constructed close to these six HT lines. Many people live close to these lines, and it has become a potential safety issue. The DHBVN MD has approved a proposal for shifting,” said the official.

This action follows last week’s incident where a woman in Bhawani Enclave was electrocuted after accidentally touching an 11 KV power line, resulting in her death and injuries to two others, said officials. DHBVN reported 71 fatal and non-fatal electrocution incidents in 2023-24.