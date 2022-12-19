Sohna: Equipment stolen from transformer yet again

Gurugram: Days after a village in Sohna suffered from water supply disruption for almost 10 days due to a theft of internal equipment from a transformer that powered a pump set, another village in the area has suffered the same fate, police said on Sunday.

Unidentified suspects have repeated the same act once again by stealing internal equipment from a transformer of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited, police added.

Investigators said that a 100kVA transformer was dismantled in Silani village and its internal coil made up of copper was stolen, rendering it defunct.

Police said that this time too, the suspects committed the theft while the power supply was on.

“The suspects sell the copper items and costly transformer oil in the scrap market. Copper sells at a good price even in scrap,” said Liyakat Ali, DHBVN sub-divisional officer, Sohna.

Ali said that such incidents mainly take place in secluded, jungle or village areas and not in cities or urban areas. “Suspects were well trained due to which they are able to dismantle a transformer after powering it down by locally disconnecting the electricity supply,” he said.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified suspects under the Electricity Act at Sadar Sohna police station on Saturday night, police said.

Inspector Jai Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sadar Sohna police station said they are investigating the case and are trying to trace the suspects in both the cases. “Until someone gets arrested, we can’t say if the same gang was involved in both the incidents,” he said.