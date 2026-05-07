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Sohna to get two Miyawaki parks to boost urban green cover: Forest dept

One park will be developed on seven acres in Ward 12, while another will serve as a training centre for forest officials across Haryana.

Published on: May 07, 2026 05:08 am IST
By Leena Dhankhar
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The forest department is set to develop two Miyawaki parks in Sohna using the Japanese afforestation technique to enhance urban green cover and improve environmental conditions, officials said.

Sohna to get two Miyawaki parks to boost urban green cover: Forest dept

According to officials, one Miyawaki park will be developed within the reserve office premises in Raiyapur, while the second will come up on around seven acres of land in Ward 12. Preparatory work has already started at both locations, and construction is expected to begin soon.

Officials said the Miyawaki technique, known for creating dense and fast-growing native forests in limited spaces, is being adopted to combat pollution, improve biodiversity and regulate the microclimate in urban areas.

Confirming the development, Sanjay, range officer, municipal council Sohna, said, ‘Preparations for implementing the project have already started, and the construction of Miyawaki parks will begin soon.’ A detailed plan has been prepared to develop these green spaces in Sohna.”

Authorities said the park at the reserve office will also function as a training and demonstration centre for forest personnel from different districts to learn the Miyawaki technique, which can later be replicated across Haryana.

Officials added that the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to promote sustainable urban development in Gurugram and transform underutilised land into green ecosystems.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.

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