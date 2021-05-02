Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Son of RSS leader, friend killed in Gurugram car accident
gurugram news

Son of RSS leader, friend killed in Gurugram car accident

Police and fire department personnel reached the site immediately after the accident.
PTI | , Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 10:44 PM IST
Representational: "While Gaurav Jindal died on the spot, Sawan was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," the police official said.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The younger son of RSS leader Pawan Jindal was among two killed in a car accident in Gurgaon on Sunday, police said.

Gaurav Jindal (35), the son of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader from Haryana Pawan Jindal, and his friend Sawan (37) were travelling in a BMW when the accident occurred in the early hours, said Praveen, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police, DLF Phase-2 police station, Gurgaon.

"Gaurav Jindal and Sawan were the only occupants in the car. We are investigating how the accident took place, but the car rolled over multiple times after hitting a pillar and got badly damaged," she said over the phone.

She said the accident took place at the Metro underpass of DLF Phase 2 Rapid Metro Station on the Golf Course road.

Police and fire department personnel reached the site immediately after the accident.

"While Gaurav Jindal died on the spot, Sawan was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," the police official said.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after autopsy, she said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took to Twitter to condole the death of RSS leader Pawan Jindal's son in the car accident, saying he was deeply saddened to hear the news.

State's Home Minister Anil Vij also condoled the demise of Gaurav Jindal and his friend.

The younger son of RSS leader Pawan Jindal was among two killed in a car accident in Gurgaon on Sunday, police said.

Gaurav Jindal (35), the son of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader from Haryana Pawan Jindal, and his friend Sawan (37) were travelling in a BMW when the accident occurred in the early hours, said Praveen, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police, DLF Phase-2 police station, Gurgaon.

"Gaurav Jindal and Sawan were the only occupants in the car. We are investigating how the accident took place, but the car rolled over multiple times after hitting a pillar and got badly damaged," she said over the phone.

She said the accident took place at the Metro underpass of DLF Phase 2 Rapid Metro Station on the Golf Course road.

Police and fire department personnel reached the site immediately after the accident.

"While Gaurav Jindal died on the spot, Sawan was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," the police official said.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after autopsy, she said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took to Twitter to condole the death of RSS leader Pawan Jindal's son in the car accident, saying he was deeply saddened to hear the news.

State's Home Minister Anil Vij also condoled the demise of Gaurav Jindal and his friend.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haryana chief minister manohar lal khattar car accident
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election Results 2021 LIVE
Kerala Election Results 2021 Live
Assam Election Results 2021 Live
2021 Election Results
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021 LIVE
Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP