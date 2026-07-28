Sonam Wangchuk discharged from Gurugram hospital after 6-day ‘treatment’

Activist Sonam Wangchuk was discharged from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram’s Sector 38 on Monday, six days after the Delhi High Court permitted his admission to a private facility, officials confirmed.

Transferred to Medanta on Delhi High Court orders, Wangchuk thanked supporters and said he was regaining strength gradually. (Sonam Wangchuk X/ANI Video Grab)

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Shortly after his release at 1.42 pm, Wangchuk and his wife Gitanjali Angmo proceeded to Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, under police escort.

The activist had been on a 26-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and sweeping reforms in the examination system following allegations of paper leak in the NEET-UG exam. He called off the fast on July 24, a day before Pradhan resigned.

Wangchuk was initially taken to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on July 18 after being detained from the protest site. The Delhi High Court later intervened, ordering his transfer to Medanta for specialised care. Hospital authorities said he broke his fast on Friday, after which his health parameters steadily improved.

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Police escorted Wangchuk and his wife Gitanjali Angmo to Rajghat after his discharge and arranged security during the movement. (ANI)

{{^usCountry}} “At the time of discharge, he was stable and alert with vital signs within normal range. He has been advised routine follow-up on an outpatient basis,” said Dr Sanjay Durani, medical superintendent at Medanta The Medicity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “At the time of discharge, he was stable and alert with vital signs within normal range. He has been advised routine follow-up on an outpatient basis,” said Dr Sanjay Durani, medical superintendent at Medanta The Medicity. {{/usCountry}}

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A team of Gurugram police was deployed to ensure security during his movement. “Ample security arrangements were put in place to ensure the safety of Sonam Wangchuk and to prevent any untoward incident,” said police spokesperson Sandeep Turan.

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In a video shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Wangchuk said, “I am getting discharged today. I feel much better now, and my body is gaining strength slowly.” He also thanked supporters who turned up in large numbers at the Jantar Mantar protest.