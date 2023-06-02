Gurugram: A 30-year-old man died after a speeding truck allegedly rammed his motorcycle on Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48) and dragged him for 50 metres on Thursday, said Gurugram police.

Two motorcyclists die in separate accidents in Gurugram

Police said the driver fled the spot after the accident, leaving the truck behind.

Parv Singh, a resident of Alwar in Rajasthan, said that he was on his way to his private company’s head office in Delhi on Thursday for official work. “My colleague Trivesh Pal, who works in another department, was returning home to Mangolpuri in Delhi around 3.30pm. He was riding a motorcycle and I was driving at a distance. When we crossed Bilaspur crossing, a speeding truck rammed his motorcycle,” he said.

“The driver was driving rashly and rammed the motorcycle from behind and dragged Pal for a few metres. He was bleeding profusely. I informed the police and rushed him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” Singh said.

A case under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the truck driver at Bilaspur police station on Thursday, police said.

Bilaspur crossing is one of the black spots in the city — a spot where accidents are frequent. In 2022, as many as 20 accidents were reported from the spot and this year, 16 accidents have been reported there so far.

Meanwhile, in another case of accident, a 24-year-old man died after a speeding SUV rammed his motorcycle in Bhondsi on Thursday.

According to police, the victim was identified as Rohit Kumar, a resident of Sohna. He worked at a food chain in a mall in Sector 65 and was returning home when the accident took place at around 6.30pm.

“Kumar was riding a motorcycle and I was following him. When we crossed the Ghamroj toll plaza, a speeding Toyota Fortuner coming from the wrong side rammed his bike,” said Shamsher Singh, cousin brother of the victim.

Singh said the Fortuner was being driven rashly. “The impact was so severe that my brother fell off the motorcycle and suffered multiple injuries. We called an ambulance and rushed him to a private hospital, but doctors declared him dead due to a head injury,” he said.

A case under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC was registered against the Fortuner driver at Bhondsi police station on Thursday, police said.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson of Gurugram police, said that they have impounded both the vehicles and identified the drivers. “Both the suspects will be arrested at the earliest,” he said.

