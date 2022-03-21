Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Speeding vehicle knocks woman dead

Published on Mar 21, 2022 04:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A woman died after she was allegedly hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle on the Golf Course Road (GCR) around 5pm on Sunday, said police.

Police said the woman was crossing the road when the vehicle hit her. She was thrown several feet in the air and died instantly. The deceased has been identified as Sandhya Hazra, (48) from Berhampore in West Bengal.

Police said she was a resident of Saraswati Kunj slum in Sector-53 and worked as a maid in condominiums around the GCR.

Inspector Jang Bahadur, station house officer of Sector-53 police station, said an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the identity of the vehicle’s driver. “We are trying to find out if there’s footage of any CCTV cameras through which the suspect and his vehicle can be identified,” he said.

Jang Bahadur said that police have registered an FIR against the unidentified driver under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector-53 police station on the basis of a complaint from the deceased’s family members.

Earlier this month (March 3), four employees of a restaurant, who were on two motorcycles, were killed while crossing the GCR after a speeding car rammed into them. The driver of the vehicle was later arrested.

