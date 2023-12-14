SPR to be repaired, GMDA allots tender

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has allotted the tender for special repairs of a part of southern peripheral road (SPR), the condition of which has deteriorated for the last few years, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

GMDA officials said that repair work on the stretch from Ghata village near the Golf Course Road to Vatika Chowk will commence within the next 15 days. The authority will ensure that once the work is completed, there would be no potholes or damaged patches on the road, they added.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The SPR, which is nearly 14 km long, runs from Faridabad Road to Vatika Chowk and further to Kherki Daula toll plaza.

GMDA officials added that they have started with the repairing work of the most damaged stretch, which is around 5 km, from Golf Course Road to Vatika Chowk. The repairs on the remaining section will also be taken up when the winter gets over, they added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arun Dhankhar, chief engineer, GMDA said that the repair work will be carried out at a cost of around ₹7.5 crore, and the contractor will resurface the entire stretch with bituminous concrete, and the intersections will also be strengthened as the number of vehicles is higher at these points. “All the damaged portions and potholes will be repaired properly,” he said.

Dhankhar also said that apart from repairing the roads, the drains on both the sides will also be cleaned and silt will be removed to prevent any waterlogging during monsoons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON