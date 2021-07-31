Sputnik V 2nd dose to be given from today in Gurugram

The second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine will be available at a government session site in Gurugram from Saturday, almost 21 days after the first shot of the vaccine was administered. Gurugram is the only district in Haryana to conduct Sputnik V vaccinations at a government health centre and private hospitals.

The district health department received stock of around 4,800 doses of Sputnik V for the second dose drive on Wednesday.

“Only those people who have taken their first shot of Sputnik V at the polyclinic will be eligible to take their second shot at the same government facility from July 31 based on the date mentioned on their vaccination certificate,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer. "People who have taken their first dose in a private hospital will not be given a second shot of Sputnik V at the polyclinic," Yadav added.

The first dose of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is being administered in Gurugram since July 10. The Co-WIN portal dashboard shows that 16,697 doses of Sputnik V were administered in the district till Wednesday. The two doses of the Sputnik V vaccine must have a minimum gap of 21 days.

Sputnik V is the third vaccine approved by the Centre to combat the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The vaccine was developed by The Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Russia in 2020 and it shows over 91.6 per cent efficacy against the infection. The vaccine has to be kept at -20° C to -25° C and it also has to be kept outside for 15-20 minutes before it is administered.