State plans 40 urban wellness centres in Gurugram city

The Haryana government will open 40 urban health and wellness centres across Gurugram city to ease the pressure on government and private hospitals, deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said on Monday.

Yadav said these centres would help residents get medical facilities, including pathological tests, near their residences. “Each centre will have facilities to carry out 14 types of tests and offer 12 types of medical services to patients. Every centre would have a five-member team, including a doctor,” he said.

Yadav made the announcement during a meeting held at the mini secretariat to discuss the issue of better health-care with the health department and other officials.

Officials said the centres will be opened only within a year within the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), under the scheme of national urban health mission of the central government.

“Although there is adequate health infrastructure for residents of the city, there’s a lot of pressure on the government and private hospitals. These new centres would absorb this pressure as residents will not have to travel a long distance to avail of health-care and would get all facilities -- 12 different types of tests will be conducted at these centres -- under a same roof near their residences,” he said.

Officials said Yadav also had a discussion with MCG commissioner Mukesh Ahuja for allotting places for setting up wellness centres. Ahuja said there were 65 spots where such centres could be established within the MCG limits.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (Gurugram), said, “There are already 72 such centres in the rural parts of Gurugram. Once centres are opened in urban locations as well, their count will increase to 112. Each centre will have a team of five, including a doctor, and will be equipped to conduct 14 types of tests, besides offering 12 different kinds of health services. Along with that, 105 types of medicines will also be available for patients,” he said.

