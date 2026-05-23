State-level badminton player beaten to death in Faridabad over elopement: Police

A 21-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in Faridabad’s Tigaon after being abducted by family members of a minor girl with whom he had eloped a month ago, police said on Friday.

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The deceased, a state-level badminton player, was a resident of Saidpur in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi. Police said he had left home two days ago after informing his family that he was travelling to Faridabad to appear before police in connection with the elopement case. He subsequently went missing.

Police said the man was in a relationship with a 17-year-old girl from Tigaon and had eloped with her on April 20. Following the incident, the girl’s family registered a kidnapping case against him at Tigaon police station.

During the investigation, police recovered the minor girl, who allegedly told investigators and later a judicial magistrate that she had neither been kidnapped nor raped. Police, meanwhile, continued efforts to trace the man.

A senior police officer said the girl’s family informed Tigaon police station on Wednesday that they had managed to apprehend the badminton player.

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{{^usCountry}} “A police team reached the spot to arrest him but found that he had been brutally assaulted and had multiple injury marks on his body,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A police team reached the spot to arrest him but found that he had been brutally assaulted and had multiple injury marks on his body,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators said he was rushed to the civil hospital in Ballabgarh, where doctors placed him on ventilator support. He died during treatment around 2am on Friday.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said two members of the girl’s family had been detained by the crime branch on suspicion of involvement in the murder.

“On a complaint filed by the deceased’s father, a case of attempt to murder was registered against the girl’s family members at Tigaon police station on Thursday. It was later converted into a murder case after his death,” he said.

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“Police are trying to ascertain whether he was abducted from Rajasthan or from Faridabad, where he may have arrived to appear before police at Tigaon police station,” he added.