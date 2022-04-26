Strategy to keep Covid at bay is ‘test, track, treat’, says govt

Amid rising Covid-19 cases, the Central government on Monday asked all districts in the national Capital region (NCR) to focus on 3Ts: testing, tracking and treatment. During a video conference chaired by Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla with officials from NCR districts such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonepat, Panipat, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar to review the Covid-19 situation, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said Gurugram was doing better than other NCR areas in handling the situation.

Bhushan also showcased a brief presentation regarding various decisions taken by different NCR districts in March and April to tackle the spike in cases. “Keeping in mind the spread of Covid-19 infection, we have to follow the rules of 3T, that is test, track and treat.”

Nishant Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of Gurugram, during the meeting, said, “In view of the increasing cases in the district, the number of rapid and RT-PCR tests being administered daily have been increased in the district. Within a few days we will try to conduct 5,000 daily tests. We are also conducting awareness campaigns regarding the rise in cases and mandatory wearing of masks.”

On Monday, Gurugram reported 397 fresh cases along with 353 recoveries, taking the tally of active cases to 1,305. Of the total active cases, 12 patients are hospitalised and 1,293 patients are in home isolation. The district on Monday reported a positivity rate of 10.25% with 3,873 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram, said, “During the meeting, we focused on increasing tests and vaccination in the district. We are already conducting close to 4,000 tests a day and we will try to increase it further. We are conducting targeted testing--which means that contacts of positive patients are being tested--because of which positivity rate in the district is high. At present, around 90% of patients are asymptomatic and in home isolation; our hospitalisation numbers are also very low, so the situation is under control.”

Rajeev Arora, additional chief secretary for health in Haryana, who was also a part of the meeting, said that all districts have been asked to improve precautionary or booster dose numbers and focus on vaccination for children.

“The Central government has asked us to increase testing, improve booster dose numbers and cover students in both age groups of 12-15 and 15-18 under the vaccination programme expeditiously. All district officials have also been asked to ensure proper enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour,” said Arora.

Deputy commissioner Yadav also appealed to residents to exercise caution and wear masks in public places, use hand sanitiser, and maintain physical distance.

“By following basic safety protocols, we all can curb the spread...everyone should wear a mask as soon as they leave the house. People who have missed their second dose or booster dose should also complete their vaccine course,” said Yadav.

13 areas declared containment zones in Gurugram

Meanwhile, the Gurugram administration on Monday issued an order declaring 13 containment zones across the city.

The containment zones include residential societies in Sector 47, Sector 50, Sector 51, Ardee City, Sector 28, Sector 56, and certain towers in a residential society in Sector 86 among others. Most of the containment zones are under the jurisdiction of the urban primary health centre (UPHC) Tigra, UPHC Chanderlok, UPHC Ghata, the primary health centre, Garhi and the primary health centre, Bhangrola.

Haryana to administer third dose free of cost

The Haryana government on Monday announced that adults in the 18-60 age group will be administered precautionary or booster doses free of cost.

An official spokesperson said that chief minister, ML Khattar decided that eligible beneficiaries--12 million in Haryana-- can get the booster dose, which according to the Central government is worth ₹250, absolutely free of cost from any government hospital or dispensary. The free booster dose will cost the state government about ₹300 crore, which will be utilised from the Covid-19 relief fund.

In view of the surge in infection, the chief minister appealed to the people to adhere to Covid norms.

To be sure, so far more than 23.3 million first doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered, and 18.8 million people have been administered both doses of the vaccine in Haryana. Also, about 371,700 booster doses have been administered in the state till now, the spokesperson said.