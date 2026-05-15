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Stray dogs in 4 Ggm sectors fully sterilised, vaccinated, says MCG

Gurugram's ABC drive has achieved 100% sterilization and vaccination in sectors 31, 44, 45, 46, and Kanhai village to control stray dog population.

Published on: May 15, 2026 05:36 am IST
By Mihika Shah
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In a step towards controlling the stray dog population, at least four sectors of Gurugram have achieved 100% sterilisation and vaccination under the ongoing animal birth control (ABC) drive, a Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) official said on Thursday.

The sectors include 31, 44, 45, and 46, as well as Kanhai village. The drive is being carried out in phases across the city. (HT)

The sectors include 31, 44, 45, and 46, as well as Kanhai village. The drive is being carried out in phases across the city.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said a systematic sterilisation and vaccination drive of stray dogs is underway. The drive also includes awareness campaigns, regular monitoring and citizen participation.

To be sure, the drive resumed in the city in January after a five-month hiatus, as the two agencies, Animal Sympathy and Jeevdaya, which were conducting the drive, became non-functional.

At present, the work has been handed over to Vedanta Group’s Anil Agarwal Foundation through the CSR module and Maa Baglamukhi Sewa Samiti.

Meanwhile, the 24X7 helpline number – 9821395178 – launched by the corporation on December 3 remains active, and citizens can register their complaints.

 
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