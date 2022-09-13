Structural audit of 16 condominiums begins in Gurugram

The proposed structural audit of 60 condominiums in the city began on Monday, with the department of town and country planning (DTCP) issuing work orders to four empanelled firms for 16 projects to be covered in the first phase. Technical experts will carry out detailed visual inspections of stressed areas in these buildings and submit a report with their recommendations within 45 days, DTCP officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They will also report on the level of structural deterioration and damage to slabs, columns and beams. If required, the experts will suggest further testing to check issues which affect the structural integrity of the buildings.

The Haryana government recommended the structural audit of 60 condominiums in March this year, based on multiple complaints lodged by residents and residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) regarding poor construction quality, structural issues and maintenance in the last two years. The issue assumed significance after six floors of a tower at Chintels Paradiso partially collapsed on February 10 this year, leading to the death of two people.

According to Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement), four consultant firms have been assigned four projects each. “Work orders were issued on Monday for the audit of 16 projects, in accordance with directives issued by Nishant Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner, Gurugram. The audit is a complicated exercise and has not been done before on such a large scale. It took time as we were required to prepare a fresh standard operating procedure (SOP),” he said. The firms will collect maps and drawings from the district town planner’s office to start the audit work. Madholia also said that the majority of the developers submitted the required documents needed for the audit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The rate of audit has been fixed at ₹1.75 per sqft and developers will have to bear the charges. The empanelled firms have also been asked to deposit performance security with the department,” Madholia said. He also asked residents and allottees to cooperate with the experts, while developers were directed to provide full assistance to complete the exercise in time.

According to the orders issued on Monday, TPC Technical Projects Consultants Pvt Ltd will conduct the structural audit of DLF Park Place in Sector 54, M3M Woodshire in Sector 107, Raheja Atharva project in Sector 109, and Signature Global Solera in Sector 107. The total area of these projects is approximately 72 lakh square feet (sqft) but DTCP officials said that area of the structural audit will be calculated on the basis of visual inspection.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vintech Consultants has been assigned Paras Irene in Sector 70A, Spaze Privy in Sector 72, Peaceful Homes in Sector 70 A, and Central Park II Bellevue in Sector 48. The total area of the projects is approximately 63 lakh sqft.

Bureau Veritas will conduct audits of Antriksh Heights in Sector 84, Brisk Lumbini in Sector 109, Mapsko (Royal and Paradise) in Sector 82, and Raheja Vedanta in Sector 108. The total area of these projects is around 64 lakh sqft.

NNC Design International has been tasked with the audits of Mapsko Casabella in Sector 82, Uniworld Garden II in Sector 47, Tulip Ivory Apartments in Sector 70, and Mahindra Aura in Sector 110 A. The total area of these projects is around 63 lakh sqft.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

RWAs welcomed the decision and said that they will support the technical team and officials. “This is a positive step and will reassure the residents about the safety and security of their buildings. We will support the technical experts and help them complete the audit,” said Kirti Singh, president, Antriksh Heights RWA.

Parveen Jain, president, National Real Estate Development Council, and chairman and managing director, Tulip Infratech, said that the industry has asked all developers to overcome structural shortcomings by working with government agencies. “Experts should carry out structural audits only in those areas where the buildings are in distress instead of inspecting entire complexes. In case an RWA wants to get the entire area inspected, it should pay with its own funds. If a structure is found unsound, the developer should be made to reimburse the RWAs,” he said. Jain also said that this exercise should not become a tool for harassing developers in the long run.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON