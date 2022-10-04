Structural audit report of Chintels Paradiso tabled, decision next week

The structural audit report of Tower D at Chintels Paradiso condominium in Sector 109 was tabled on Monday evening in the district committee meeting, which discussed the report in detail and decided that comments from three to four more experts will be sought before a final call is taken on the fate of the tower.

Flats on six floors of Tower D collapsed partially on February 10 this year, killing two residents. Following the incident, the state government had formed a committee to probe the matter, and structural audit of the building was also ordered.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav, who chaired the meeting attended by additional deputy commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena, superintending engineer (R&B) Pravin Chaudhary, district town planner (enforcement) Amit Madholia and SHO of Bajghera police station, said they will analyse the report and a final decision is likely next week.

“We have received the structural audit report of Tower D and it is being analysed. Opinion from three to four more experts has been sought and a decision on the matter will be taken next week,” said Yadav.

He added that the district administration has already ordered a testing of towers E and F, from where residents have complained of balconies sagging.

The department of town and country planning meanwhile said testing of towers E and F has started and all issues pertaining to structural problems in the two towers will be looked into in detail.

A spokesperson from Chintels said the company is fully cooperating with the authorities.

On Saturday, residents of a flat in Tower E had reported that chunks of concrete fell off their washroom roof. Rakesh Hooda, president, Chintels residents’ welfare association, on Saturday said the structural audit report has been delayed by months and no action has been taken by authorities even after the recent inspection of two towers. “Meanwhile, residents are left to live dangerously,” he said.

