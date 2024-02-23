 Student critical after being run over by speeding truck in Sohna - Hindustan Times
Student critical after being run over by speeding truck in Sohna

ByDebashish Karmakar
Feb 24, 2024 06:22 AM IST

The truck driver was speeding and failed to slow down when the girl along with other students and pedestrians were crossing the road

A Class 12 student of Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Sohna was critically injured after a speeding trailer truck ran over her while she was crossing a road near Sohna bus depot on Thursday, police officials aware of the matter said on Friday.

Police said the driver fled from the spot leaving behind the truck. (Representational image)
Police said the accident took place when the 16-year-old girl, Saraswati Tanwar, a resident of Nahar Colony in Sohna, was returning home from school. The truck driver was speeding and failed to slow down when the girl along with other school students and pedestrians were crossing the road, they added.

Investigators said that Tanwar’s right leg was badly crushed and she also sustained severe injuries in her head and abdomen.

Inspector Sudhir Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said the local residents immediately arranged an ambulance and rushed her to a nearby hospital. After undergoing initial treatment in Gurugram, she was shifted to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital where doctors performed a four-hour surgery on her leg on Friday in an attempt to save it from amputation, he added.

“The driver fled from the spot leaving behind the truck, which was seized,” he added.

Sunil Tanwar, the victim’s father, said, “Doctors have not said anything clearly about her condition, which is serious,” he said.

