Sultanpur National Park gets Ramsar tag, of international importance

The Sultanpur National Park was notified as a Ramsar site, a wetland of international importance, by the union environment ministry on Saturday, a move that is expected to boost wildlife protection and tourism in the region, said officials. The Bhindawas Wildlife Sanctuary was also notified as a Ramsar site, making these two the first such sites of international importance in Haryana.

The ministry of environment forest and climate change, in a tweet on Saturday, stated, “Four more sites in India get declared as Ramsar sites. These are Thol and Wadhwana from Gujarat and Sultanpur and Bhindawas from Haryana. With this, the number of Ramsar sites in India is 46 and the surface area covered by these sites is now 1,083,322 hectares.”

The Ramsar Convention on Wetlands is an intergovernmental treaty adopted on February 2, 1971, in the Iranian city of Ramsar, on the southern shore of the Caspian Sea. It came into force in India on February 1, 1982, under which wetlands of international importance are declared as Ramsar sites.

The Sultanpur National Park supports more than 220 species of resident, winter migratory and local migratory waterbirds at critical stages of their life cycles. The site supports more than 10 globally threatened species, including the endangered Egyptian vulture, steppe Eagle, Pallas’s fish eagle, and black-bellied tern, which are also found at the Bhindawas sanctuary.

The Bhindawas sanctuary, the largest wetland in Haryana, is a man-made freshwater wetland. Over 250 bird species use this sanctuary throughout the year as resting and roosting sites.

Officials said that by being declared a Ramsar site, restrictions on construction activities and non-forest activities come into effect around the wetland for increased protection. The Gurugram wildlife department is awaiting formal notification from higher authorities.

“Being declared as a Ramsar site will help us protect and preserve these wetlands in a better manner. Restrictions on construction activities around the wetland, non-forest activities, which are already imposed, get further push as now the area is of international importance too. At present, habitat management is the focus of the department to further improve the ecology of the area,” an official of the district wildlife department said.

Officials also said that the Ramsar tag helps increase tourism as international tourists like to visit such sites.

Experts, however, said that a Ramsar tag does not help much in protection and called for the declaration of more sites as wetlands in the state.

Pankaj Gupta, of the Delhi Bird Foundation, said, “It would be better if other places which are equally good in Gurugram and Jhajjar districts get declared as wetlands. Then, we would be able to protect more such habitats. A Ramsar tag for a national park or a sanctuary does not add much as they already have the protection of the highest order. It only brings these places on the international map.”