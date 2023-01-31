Sunday night’s rain toll in Gurugram: Cave-ins on two roads, widespread water logging

Just a few hours of continuous rain on Sunday night and residents of Saraswati Vihar in Sector 28 were house bound. A section of the main road outside their homes, which was levelled about 10 days ago after sewage pipeline construction work , caved in making it difficult for them to step out.

That’s not all.

The service lane at MG Road crossing, near the entrance of the Sushant Lok-I Block A, an area neighbouring Saraswati Vihar, also caved in after the rain.

The residents of Sushant Lok-I said they got the caved in part of the road at their entrance cordoned off to keep drivers and pedestrians away from the several foot deep pit.

Om Prakash, a security guard at Sushant Lok-I Block-A, said the road surface had a small depression since the past several months but vehicles were still moving over it.

“That spot caved in following the continuous rain on Sunday night,” he said.

A Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) official said one of their contractors was deployed to get the spot repaired.

“It may have taken place due to an underground pipeline leakage somewhere in the vicinity, which aggravated with the rain. Traffic was not affected by the cave-in,” the official claimed, asking not to be named.

Residents of Swami Vivekanand Block in Saraswati Vihar were confined to their homes on Monday as the road outside was in such dire straits that the nearest market was not even accessible by foot.

They alleged that the main road and their block entrance was dug up a month ago for sewage pipeline construction work by contractors hired by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

Surinder Kumar Saini, president of Swami Vivekanand Block residents’ welfare association, said the contractor had probably had not compacted the ground tightly after the pipes were laid.

“He must have levelled up the main road and the block entrance just on the top. That is why it caved in after a few hours of rain. The contractor was using demolition waste to fill the gaps. At least 350 to 400 families living in the block were virtually under house arrest following the cave-in,” he said.

Rajni Yadav, a block resident, alleged that only those having office or important work somehow managed to go out.

“Not even two-wheelers can navigate the main road or enter the block. The pipeline was much required but the work should not have dragged on for so long,” she said.

Shyam Kumar, the contractor who carried out the digging work, alleged that the old sewage line had collapsed resulting in the cave-in on the main road.

A senior MCG official said the rain caused the cave-in but the road will get paved within a fortnight as the pipe laying work is now complete.

He said the construction started much before monsoon last year and was to be completed by November, but the project being executed at a cost of ₹1 crore, got delayed.

He said the Saraswati Vihar main road was dug 15 foot deep to lay 24 inches wide pipes to connect GMDA’s master sewage line with Sushant Lok network.

“The new pipeline is 550 metres long. It will carry sewage generated from Sarawati Vihar, Maruti housing Colony and Chakkarpur. It has replaced a completely damaged 30-year-old pipeline,” he said.

Apart from cave-ins, Sunday’s rain also inundated the service lanes near Narsinghpur and Rajiv Chowk, which affected the vehicular movement along these roads on Monday morning, said officials.

Neha Sharma, GMDA public relations officer, said at least five pumping sets, installed by the National Highways Authority of India at Narsinghpur, and one pump of GMDA’s at Rajiv Chowk helped drain out the rainwater by afternoon.

“The cave-in spot on MG road has also been repaired. No other information about cave-ins was received from anywhere else in the city,” she said.

Virender Singh Sangwan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said that traffic remained slow at several points on the national highway due to bad roads and water logging.

“There was no snarl but traffic remained slow for a few hours on the national highway near Kapriwas and Daulatabad during the morning rush hour. The roads are broken at these spots which caused water logging,” he added.

