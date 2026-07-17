Suspected cow smuggler injured in police encounter in Haryana’s Nuh

A suspected cow smuggler was injured in an exchange of fire with the Nuh police in the Rawli Dam area of Ferozepur Jhirka in the early hours of Friday after a police team acted on a specific tip-off about cattle smuggling activity. The encounter took place around 2am, during which the suspect allegedly opened fire on the police team, prompting retaliatory firing in self-defence.

When the police team attempted to stop the suspects, one of them opened fire. (Representative file photo)

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The injured was identified as Jamshed Ali, a resident of Agon village in Ferozepur Jhirka. Police said he sustained bullet injuries in both legs and was shifted to Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nalhar, where he is undergoing treatment. Three cows, a country-made pistol and live cartridges were recovered from his possession, said police.

The operation was carried out by a team led by sub-inspector Mahender, in-charge of the Ferozepur Jhirka CIA staff. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Also Read:Two suspected cow smugglers injured in police encounter in Nuh

Nuh superintendent of police Arpit Jain said the police had received credible information about the movement of suspected cattle smugglers in the Rawli Dam area, following which a team was dispatched to intercept them.

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{{^usCountry}} “When the police team attempted to stop the suspects, one of them opened fire. The police retaliated in self-defence, resulting in injuries to the accused. Three cows, an illegal country-made pistol and cartridges have been recovered. The accused is under treatment, and we are investigating his criminal antecedents as well as the network involved in cattle smuggling. Strict action will be taken against everyone found connected with the racket,” Jain said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When the police team attempted to stop the suspects, one of them opened fire. The police retaliated in self-defence, resulting in injuries to the accused. Three cows, an illegal country-made pistol and cartridges have been recovered. The accused is under treatment, and we are investigating his criminal antecedents as well as the network involved in cattle smuggling. Strict action will be taken against everyone found connected with the racket,” Jain said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said efforts are underway to identify and apprehend other members of the smuggling network who managed to flee from the spot.