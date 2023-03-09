Technician dies after falling off 120-foot high mobile tower

A 22-year-old technician fell to his death from a newly installed 120-foot high mobile tower in a village in Jamalpur area of Bilaspur on Tuesday evening while repairing a fault, police said, adding that the man’s family members have accused his employer, a Delhi-based private company, of negligence for not providing hime safety gear while working at such a height.

The deceased man was identified as Bitoo Singh, a native of Kaithal in Haryana. He worked with a private company that installs and repair mobile towers, police said.

Rinkoo Singh, Bitoo’s older brother, said Bitoo had come to Gurugram with his supervisor to repair some technical fault on a tower. “He had left home around 10am Tuesday and we received a call around 3pm that he was taken to a hospital after he suffered severe injuries in a fall,” he said.

Singh said when they reached Gurugram, they were informed that Bitoo died in the ambulance while being shifted to another private hospital. “My brother fell while working. He was not given any safety gear and no safety measures were in place to prevent him from falling off the tower,” he said.

Police said he was taken to a nearby hospital from where doctors referred him to another hospital but he died on the way.

Sahil Batra, supervisor of Spectra Private Limited, the company that employed Bitoo, said they took Bitoo to a private hospital within minutes of the fall. “He died before we could admit him to a super speciality hospital,” he said. Batra, however, did not comment on the allegations made by the family of the victim.

Police said the mobile tower belonged to Jio. A senior Jio official, asking not to be named, said the deceased was employed by the outsourced agency and they have launched an internal probe in the matter.

members have complained against the private company and a case was registered under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bilaspur police station on Wednesday, said police.

Rahul Dev, station house officer of Bilaspur police station, said they have registered the case and are conducting an investigation. “We handed over the body to the family and have recorded statements of eyewitnesses, including that of the supervisor who was present at the spot. We will take action based on the outcome of the probe,” he said.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said, “The deceased was working on a mobile tower in Jamalpur village near Pataudi and died after falling off the tower. We are conducting an investigation into the mishap.”

