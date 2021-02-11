Temperature likely to increase in coming days; air quality dips

Dense fog in isolated pockets prevailed in the morning hours on Thursday. As per the India Meteorological Department’s(IMD) forecast, dense fog in some areas of the state is expected on Friday and Saturday in the morning hours. There is no immediate western disturbance on the horizon and temperature is expected to increase gradually marking the onset of spring, said experts.

While IMD’s automatic weather station (AWS) for Gurugram did not record both the maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday, the one at Palam observatory in Delhi recorded the day’s minimum temperature at 11.2 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature at 23.8 degrees Celsius.

As per the IMD’s weekly forecast, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 27 and 12 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Friday. As per the forecast, mist in the morning is expected while the day will remain cloudy. Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday crossed the 30 degrees Celsius mark for the first time this year, leading to a deviation of seven degrees from the normal temperature for this time. However,IMD scientists said this time in February, Delhi crossed the 30 degree-mark earliest in the last 15 years.

Gurugram’s air quality dipped on Thursday with the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) bulletin recording the air quality index (AQI) at 294 — a deterioration from Wednesday’s AQI reading of 247 in the “poor” category. Experts attributed the deterioration in air quality to poor ventilation conditions due to which pollutants could not be dispersed.

VK Soni, head of India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) environment monitoring and research centre, said that the AQI had dipped on account of calm winds. Slower wind speed and low ventilation conditions are unfavourable for the effective dispersal of pollutants, said Soni.

The level of ultra fine particulate matter having a diameter of 2.5 microns or less (PM 2.5), the city’s primary pollutant, was 440.02 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) on Wednesday, as per the CPCB’s air quality monitor at Vikas Sadan in Sector 11. At the official monitor in Sector 51, the PM 2.5 concentration stood at 414.4 µg/m3 on Wednesday. The PM 2.5 concentration at Gwal Pahari stood at 179.86 µg/m3. The safe limit of PM2.5 is 60 µg/m³.

According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, the air quality is likely to remain in the “very poor” category on Friday and Saturday. Subsequently, over the next five days, the air quality is likely to remain largely in the “very poor” category.