Tender for DPR of Sohna road, Sheetla Mata metro line to be awarded soon

The Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) is likely to award the contract for preparing the detailed project report of Sohna road, and Sheetla mata road metro projects in Gurugram to a consultant by next week as it has received bid from only a single consultant. The two projects in pipeline are the metro connection between Bhondsi and Gurugram railway station along Sohna road, and the metro connection from Golf Course extension road to sector 5 along Sheetla Mata road.

The bid was invited on March 19 to appoint a consultant for the DPR preparation of two Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) corridors along Sohna road and Sheetla Mata road after the HMRTC Board had accorded the approval for the preparation of a DPR of the above two MRTS corridors.

A senior government official, who is aware of the matter said the corporation has received bid from Rites India Ltd, and it has opened its technical and financial bids, and it is likely that the work will be awarded to this firm.

According to officials, the Bhondsi to Gurugram railway station metro line will span 17 km, passing through Vatika Chowk, Subash Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Sadar Bazar, and Gurugram bus stand, largely following Sohna Road. It will connect with the proposed Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar RRTS corridor at Rajiv Chowk and link up with the approved Metro extension from Millennium City Centre Metro station at Subhash Chowk and near Gurugram railway station.

The second corridor, from Golf Course Extension Road to Sector 5, will be 13.6 km long. It is proposed to have stopped at Millennium City Centre Metro station, Signature Tower crossing, Rana Pratap Chowk, and Atul Kataria Chowk, following the Sheetla Mata Road alignment, officials said.

A senior government official said that the objective of the HMRTC and state government is to expand the metro network across Gururgam, Manesar and also connect it with Delhi, so that the people can travel across NCR seamlessly. “The two metro lines passing through Sohna road and along the Sheetla Mata road will bring the most populated areas of the city within metro network. This is will significantly reduce the use of cars and motorcycles for commuting,” he added.