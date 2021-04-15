Therapist at autistic centre booked for hitting nine-year-old

A therapist at a centre for autistic children in DLF Phase-2 was booked on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting and mistreating a nine-year-old boy on April 7, the police said, adding that the suspect is yet to be arrested.

The boy’s mother filed a complaint with the police, alleging she found bruises on her son’s body. A case was registered under sections 75 and 82 of the Juvenile Justice (care and protection of children) Act, 2015, at the DLF Phase-2 police station on Wednesday.

The complainant said that her son cannot express his pain or complain. On April 7, her son returned home crying and her driver, who had accompanied the boy, told her that the therapist had slapped her son, she said.

“I could not believe it. So, I rushed to the centre to understand what had happened and my husband and mother accompanied me. We asked the centre head to show the CCTV footage as we already knew the key locations of the cameras installed. We were shocked to see that the therapist not only slapped my son thrice but also threw the ball at his stomach when his arms were down, forcing him to double down in pain. I recorded the video playing on the screen on my mobile phone for future evidence,” she said.

The mother called the owner of the centre and the police control room, following which a police team questioned the suspect. The therapist allegedly told the police that he was giving a therapy pat, and not slapping the boy. The family then filed a complaint against the suspect and submitted a USB drive containing the video.

Alpa, the owner of Dew Drops Child Health Care in DLF City Phase-2, said, “We have suspended the therapist and have taken a written apology from him. Though, he has given us clarification.”

Karan Goel, the assistant commissioner of police (DLF), said that they have booked the therapist and are conducting an investigation. “We cannot share details regarding the case as the victim is a juvenile. We will arrest the suspect soon,” he said.

The complainant said, “Overall, I am at a loss at how such centres are being run, and what action needs to be taken so that the therapists and the centres handle children, most of whom can’t communicate, with much more care and empathy.”

Sonia Yadav, a member of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), said that they are in touch with the family and will organise a counselling session.”We will be meeting the family members and the victim on Thursday and will help them get justice,” she said.