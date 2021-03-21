Third phase of online training sessions for teachers to begin

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Haryana, will be initiating the third phase of online training sessions for government school teachers under the Diksha initiative from Monday, officials familiar with the development said.

Rishi Goel, director, SCERT, Haryana, said that the state had been equipping teachers with skills that would aid them in online teaching since last year and the new phase was a continuation of the. “Since the focus on online classes has increased, these training sessions will help build the digital competencies of teachers. These training sessions will be of use for teachers during online classes and will allow them to learn new concepts of teaching,” said Goel.

Aimed at online capacity building, the third phases will train teachers through 12 new courses that will focus on various aspects of pedagogy. The training sessions will aim to ensure that educators are familiarised with newer ways of teaching and assessment as classes take place remotely, said SCERT officials.

Diksha is a national initiative that offers a framework for equipping teachers with advanced digital technology. SCERT Haryana, the implementing agency for the initiative, has already conducted 26 online courses in two phases, from July 2020 till February 2021.

Manoj Kaushik, nodal coordinator, Diksha (SCERT Haryana) said that the third phase of training would be aimed specifically at teachers in senior classes from grade 9 to 12 though teachers from other grades could avail of the courses. “In the first phase of training, the state conducted courses from July till October last year. A different set of training courses were conducted from October to February. We will now be starting the third phase of online courses from tomorrow. While our primary target audience will be secondary teachers, teachers of other grades seeking to enhance their skills and knowledge base can also take up these courses,” said Kaushik.