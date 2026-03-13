Three arrested for blackmailing man, extorting money

Gurugram: Three people, including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly filming a man in an obscene video, assaulting him, and extorting money under threat of filing a false rape case,police said on Thursday. Police have seized ₹1.63 lakh, one Scorpio car used in the crime, and 4 mobile phones (Photo for representation)

Police arrested the accused, Harish Yadav alias Monu from Alwar in Rajasthan and Shyam Sundar alias Ashok from Mahendargarh, on 7 March. The third accused, Jyoti, hailing from Gurugram, was arrested on 8 March. All the suspects are aged between 25 and 28 years.

Police have seized ₹1.63 lakh, one Scorpio car used in the crime, and 4 mobile phones from them.

According to police, the victim, a 25-year-old phlebotomist with an online pathology lab, first visited Jyoti’s rented accommodation in AVL 36 Society in Mohammadpur on 25 February to collect blood samples. Following the sample collection, Jyoti suggested they stay in touch and insisted on meeting him, police said.

Police officials said the victim visited Jyoti’s house to collect blood samples again on March 2. “Jyoti kept the main door open, through which Yadav and Sundar entered. They then thrashed the victim, stripped his clothes off, and shot nude videos of him. The three accused then blackmailed the 25-year-old for money and threatened to file a fake rape case against him,” a police officer said.

On 2 March, the victim transferred ₹80,000, ₹50,000, ₹30,000, and ₹20,000 to four different bank accounts linked to the suspects. They also put him in the Scorpio, took him to a nearby fuel station, made him refuel the vehicle for ₹4,999 and took another ₹6,500 cash from him.

Later, they demanded an additional ₹5 lakh from the victim and kept calling him to extort more money.

The victim, a resident of Farrukhnagar, filed a complaint at the Sector 37 police station on 6 March, and an extortion case was registered against the suspect under Section 308 of the of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

The three suspects were kept in judicial custody for three days and were sent to Bhondsi jail on Thursday after the court hearing.

According to police, Sundar has a criminal record and was jailed for around three years for involvement in the Behror police station shooting in 2019.