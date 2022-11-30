Three arrested from Panipat, one from Gurugram for shooting at jewellery shop owner

Three men were arrested from Panipat on Wednesday and one from New Palam Vihar on Tuesday night for allegedly shooting at a jewellery shop owner in an attempt to rob him.

The incident took place between 8.30pm and 9pm on Tuesday when Amit Kumar (34), was returning home with a friend after closing his shop in New Palam Vihar.

The four suspects, who were riding two motorcycles, intercepted the Kumar and his friend and shot at him, police said. Kumar received a bullet injury in one of his arms and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Palam Vihar, police said.

The suspects, Ajay alias Sanju (23), Ankit alias Bagula (19), Naresh alias Nand (19) and Rajesh alias Sookha (23), were fleeing from the spot when local residents and passersby caught hold of Naresh after a chase and assaulted him, police said.

The police control room was alerted after which emergency response vehicles and patrolling teams reached the spot and arrested the suspect.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said all four arrested suspects were hired from outside Gurugram by a man, who is the mastermind of the attempted robbery. “This man is yet to be arrested. He had arranged accommodation for the four suspects in Gurugram to carry out a recce of Kumar’s movements before robbing him,” he said.

“All four arrested suspects are already booked in multiple cases of robbery, assault and theft and have been to jail earlier,” he added.

The suspects have been booked under sections 34 (common intention), 307 (attempt to murder), 392 (robbery) and 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at Bajghera police station on Tuesday night, said police.

