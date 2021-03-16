Three booked for assaulting acquaintance, sharing video on social media

Three persons were booked after a video showing them brutally assaulting a 24-year-old man by holding him hostage was shared on social media. The man was held hostage at an apartment in Palam Vihar and the suspects are yet to be arrested, the police said.

According to the police, they received a complaint on Monday from one Roshan Kumar, a resident of Palam Vihar, who alleged that his business partner, identified as Sandeep Kumar, refused to share the payment for a project and started assaulting him.

Roshan said, “I received a call from Sandeep on March 5 around 11.30am. He shared an address of an EWS apartment in Palam Vihar and asked me to reach there. We completed a project in Badshahpur and Sandeep had received a payment of ₹50,000, but he did not share it and kept on delaying despite repeated requests.”

He said that they met four months ago at Sheetla Mata Mandir in Sector 5 and decided to partner up.

Sanjay Kumar, the station house officer of Palam Vihar police station, said that Roshan was held hostage when he reached the flat and three people, including a woman, started abusing and assaulting him with sticks and rods. “In the video recovered from social media, the suspects were seen hitting him with beer bottles, sticks and rods. The woman was seen slapping him repeatedly, demanding money,” he said.

The police said that two of them assaulted him while another man recorded the act. “The victim is seen pleading and apologising. Suspects were seen showing blood on their hands and recorded the act for sharing it on social media,” said Kumar.

The suspects were allegedly demanding money and were alleging that Roshan had cheated Sandeep. The police said they are yet to verify the claims made by the victim and suspects.

Roshan filed a written complaint on Monday after he recovered and was discharged from a private hospital.

The trio has been booked under sections 323 (assault), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Palam Vihar police station.