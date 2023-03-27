Three cops hurt after speeding car hits patrolling vehicle

Gurugram: Three police personnel were injured when a speeding car coming from the wrong side hit their patrolling vehicle on MG Road in Sector 28, police said Sunday.

Police said constable Vikash was driving the ‘Durga Shakti’ patrol vehicle dedicated for responding to emergency calls by women. They said a woman head constable Meena and constable Poonam were also in the vehicle and all three sustained minor injuries.

Investigators said the incident took place at about 2am on Friday when the team in their patrolling vehicle was travelling towards the Sahara Mall from Sikanderpur. They said the car was speeding on the wrong side and hit the police vehicle.

An FIR against the unknown car driver was registered under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on public way), 336 (acting rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the pub) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50 or above) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at DLF police station in Sector 29 on Friday night, police said.

Constable Vikash alleged in the FIR that after hitting the police vehicle, the speeding car halted for a few seconds, but the driver soon accelerated and fled from the spot. “However, we managed to note down the registration number,” he said.

Police said teams from MG Road police post and other nearby areas reached the spot and helped the three injured personnel.

Investigators said they are trying to trace the suspect who was driving the car at the time of the accident.

Sub-inspector Balram Kumar, in-charge of MG Road police post, said an investigation is underway to arrest the suspect at the earliest.

Earlier on March 18, a traffic police constable was severely injured after a woman car driver hit and dragged him on the bonnet near Iffco Chowk.

