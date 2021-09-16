Three Faridabad cops suspended over viral video showing accused drinking liquor in hospital

The Faridabad Police on Thursday suspended three cops after a video of an accused, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, drinking liquor was shared on social media on Wednesday evening.

Taking cognizance of the video, Vikas Arora, the Faridabad commissioner of police, directed the ACP (crime) to investigate it at the earliest. An initial probe found that the video was shot on August 28 when the accused was taken to the hospital, the police said.

“The police personnel on duty have been negligent in their duty by not checking the goods delivered to the room of the accused under consideration. All three policemen have been suspended for negligence on duty,” a spokesperson for the Faridabad Police said.

In the video, liquor and food items can be spotted in the hospital room of the accused, Anil Jindal, the chairman of SRS Group, with policemen present in the room. Jindal was taken from the jail to a private hospital by the local police on the information of the jail authority.

The police said that instructions have also been given to the Nimka jail authority and manager of the private hospital to take necessary action.

In April 2018, Faridabad police had arrested Anil Jindal, along with his four associates, from a hotel in Delhi on charges of cheating, fraud and duping investors.