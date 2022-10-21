Three held for killing man in Gurugram over dispute involving illegal liquor

Police arrested three people on Friday for allegedly shooting at a man in Arjun Nagar, Sector 8 on the night of October 6, officers said on Friday. According to cops, Nitin Thareja aka Murli Panjabi (32) sustained five bullet wounds and succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a private hospital in Sector 38 on October 16.

Investigators said that the prime suspect, Sunny Arora (24), was involved in illegal liquor smuggling. According to them, Thareja was in the habit of making Arora give him smuggled liquor for free which led to frequent disputes. There were three such alleged altercations between them and Thareja threatened to kill Arora during the last one days before October 6, a senior police officer informed. “Arora thought that it would be better to eliminate Thareja before he could harm him,” he said.

According to Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), Arora, along with his associates Dishant (24), and Brij Mohan aka Monti (22), were arrested by a Manesar crime branch team led by sub-inspector Dalpat Singh. Arora confessed to purchasing a country-made pistol and ammunition for ₹40,000 from another associate to kill Thareja. “The suspect who provided him with the illegal firearm and ammunition has also been arrested. Police are interrogating him,” the ACP added.

Sangwan further informed that eight criminal cases are registered against Arora, including four for liquor smuggling and two for assault. His associate Mohan is booked in two criminal cases, he added. Arora will be taken on police remand for detailed interrogation after being produced in a city court. Cops are also trying to recover the pistol used in the crime and ascertain further details. Dishant, the third suspect, was not named in the FIR registered at New Colony police station on October 7, based on a complaint filed by Thareja’s father Devi Dayal.