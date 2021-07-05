Three illegal colonies demolished in Sadhrana

An enforcement team of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) carried out a demolition drive in Sadhrana village, on the outskirts of the city, on Monday, during which three illegal colonies, developed over 15 acres, were razed.

The developments were illegal, and no permission to change the land use or a licence to build a colony was obtained from the department, DTCP officials said.

RS Bhath, district town planner, Gurugram, said two earth moving machines were used to demolish six under-construction houses, four shops, and around 20 plinths there.

Residents of the colony gathered and allegedly opposed the enforcement team’s demolition drive. According to them, the property dealers had told them that the property was being developed legally, and they were eligible to build houses there.

“The residents also asked us to help them in getting the money back from the dealers. We have asked them to submit a complaint in this regard, so that we can take suitable action,” Bhath added.

Earlier this year, a case was registered against illegal development and sale of plots, under the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban areas Act 1975, at the Sector 10A police station, as per the DTCP officials.

Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner (enforcement), MCG, said that they repeatedly warn buyers not to invest in such illegal colonies. “We are trying to create awareness, but it will take some time.”