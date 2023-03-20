At least three people were injured when a fight broke out between two groups on Monday morning at the Kherki Daula toll plaza, Gurugram police said.

Three injured after fight breaks out at Kherki Daula toll plaza

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that one of the injured villagers was identified as Naveen Yadav, a third-year law student of Delhi University.

Rajender Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Kherki Daula police station, said Yadav had rammed his car with a boom barrier in an attempt to cross the toll plaza quickly.

“Yadav was stopped by the toll plaza staff who surrounded his car and a heated argument took place between them. Later, he called his relatives from Manesar and a fight ensued,” SHO Kumar said.

The SHO said Yadav alleged the barrier was open and one of the staff downed it on his car. “But it is evident from CCTV camera footage that he rammed it without waiting for the operator to open it,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said a worker of the toll plaza management, Ratipal, was arrested for allegedly assaulting Yadav with the broken piece of the barrier.

Yadav, meanwhile, had alleged that he was travelling with an elderly relative to Delhi when he tried to cross the toll plaza through one of the lanes whose boom barrier was open. He said as soon as the car reached the booth, the operator closed the barrier and it fell on his car.

Police said Yadav immediately rang up his father and two of his friends from Manesar reached the spot. But another round of argument broke out and at least 10 staff from the toll plaza allegedly assaulted Yadav and his two friends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said Yadav, his two friends Tarun Yadav and Chetan Yadav and two toll plaza staff Sukhbir and Manish sustained injuries in the fight and were taken to government hospital in Manesar for treatment. However, Yadav’s two friends didn’t get themselves treated and returned without medical report of their injuries.

Police said the situation snowballed into a show of strength as villagers reached the spot after getting information about the incident and started protesting against the toll plaza staff.

Police said traffic movement at the toll plaza was affected for a few minutes due to the incident.

On Yadav’s complaint, an FIR was registered against six staff of the toll plaza under Section 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kherki Daula police station on Monday afternoon, said police. Kherki Daula toll plaza manager Ajeet Chaudhary and public relations officer Jitender Singh Ruhil were contacted but they refused to comment anything on the matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}