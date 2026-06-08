Three men allegedly robbed a resident of his motorcycle and mobile phone at knifepoint in Sector 91Aon Friday after stopping him on the pretext of asking for directions, police said, adding that an FIR has been registered. Three men rob Sector 91A resident of bike, phone at knifepoint

The victim, Nivin Singh, is a resident of Sector 91A and is a deputy manager with a telecom company in Udyog Vihar. In his complaint to the police, Singh said he had gone to attend a party at a friend’s residence in Sector 102 after work on Friday evening.

As per the complaint, Singh was returning home on his motorcycle around midnight when he was intercepted by three men on another motorcycle. They allegedly signalled him to stop and asked for directions. As soon as he stopped his vehicle, one of the accused allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened him. The three then snatched his motorcycle and mobile phone before fleeing from the spot.

Singh then walked nearly two kilometres to reach his residence and then informed the police.

Based on Singh’s complaint, Sector 93 police outpost registered a case in the early hours of Saturday under sections 303 (theft) and 311 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigators are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas and collecting other evidence to identify and trace the accused.

Police said the accused discarded the stolen mobile phone near the crime spot while escaping. The device was later found by a passerby, who returned it to Singh.