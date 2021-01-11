Three men snatch 10 lakh cash from an executive near Sector 14

Three unidentified suspects allegedly snatched a bag of cash and other valuables at gunpoint from an executive on a scooter near Sector 14 crossing, towards Palam Vihar on Monday afternoon, said the police.

According to the police, they received a call on the police control room number that three men had snatched a cash bag at gunpoint from a man. After this, a team from Palam Vihar police station was sent to the spot. The police said that Deepak Pandey, a resident of Delhi who works for a private company in Udyog Vihar, had gone to Sector 14 to withdraw ₹10 lakh from the company’s account. He was riding a scooter while returning to his office.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, said that Pandey received a call soon after he crossed Atul Kataria Chowk at Sector 14 towards Palam Vihar. “He parked the scooter near a nursery and was attending the call, when three men on a motorbike pulled up close to him, took him at gunpoint and snatched his bag,” he said.

Pandey said the bag contained important documents, his laptop and cash, which was kept in the middle pocket. “I screamed for help and asked another motorist to chase the bike. But no one helped. The snatchers disappeared in one of the lanes of Palam Vihar,” he said.

The police said the suspects were following Pandey since he was out of the bank. However, as the area was congested and the police were deployed at the gate, they targeted him near the nursery.

A case under sections 379 B(snatching and use of force) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Arms Act was registered at Palam Vihar police station on Monday.

The police recorded the victim’s statement and are verifying his claims. They said they are scanning the CCTV footage to check the sequence of details.