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Three severely injured in family feud over property in Gurugram

“One of the accused stabbed Rahul with a knife. Two other relatives assaulted Urmila and threw her onto the road, after which another accused drove a Maruti Ertiga over her,” police said

Published on: May 17, 2026 03:50 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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Gurugram:Three people were severely injured during a family dispute over property at Hari Nagar in Sector-10A, when one of them was stabbed and a woman was mowed down by a car, police said on Saturday.

Police said the wife informed her family members who came from Ghaziabad and assaulted the family after entering their house.

According to the police, the victims were identified as Urmila Devi, 57, who suffered multiple fractures in both her legs after being hit by a car, sons Rahul Verma, 34, who sustained stab wounds and Amar Verma, 31, who suffered bruises and cuts.

Police said the incident took place between 7.30pm and 8:00pm on May 5, but the FIR against five suspects was registered on Friday.

Investigators said both siblings had jointly purchased a plot of land in their locality and later transferred it to their mother’s name. However, Amar’s wife was upset with the decision, leading to a dispute amid ongoing matrimonial issues.

A senior police officer said the wife informed her family members, including her father and maternal uncle, who came from Ghaziabad and assaulted the family after entering their house.

He said a police team visited the spot and collected CCTV footage of the incident. “All the accused will be arrested soon. The role of Amar’s wife will be clear after investigation,” he said.

On Urmila’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 333 (house trespass), 190 (unlawful assembly) and 191(2) (rioting) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanihta at Sector-37 police station.

 
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