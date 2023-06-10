Gurugram: Three suspects have been booked for allegedly robbing two riders of their scooter after assaulting them in Sector 9, Gurugram police said on Saturday.

Suspects rob riders of their scooter in Gurugram’s Sector 9

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per investigators, the scooter was purchased hardly a week back by Poonam Verma of Devilal Colony in Sector 9 and her 19-year-old son Puneet along with his friend Kuldeep were riding it when the incident took place at about 9pm on Thursday.

Police said the victims were returning home after picking up a food parcel from a restaurant when the three suspects on a motorcycle intercepted them. Both the riders were assaulted, and they fled the spot out of fear, leaving behind their two-wheeler, which the suspects took away.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said they have traced the identity of the suspects. “They will be arrested at the earliest,” he added.

On Verma’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects under Section 34 (common intention) and 379B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restrain) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 9 police station on Friday night, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON