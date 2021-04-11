Home / Cities / Gurugram News / To improve connectivity, GMDA to start more buses from Gurugram to Delhi
With an aim to improve the bus connectivity with the national capital, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will start more buses from the city to Delhi this year, according to the officials on Sunday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 11:02 PM IST
With an aim to improve the bus connectivity with the national capital, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will start more buses from the city to Delhi this year, according to the officials on Sunday.

Sudhir Rajpal, chief executive officer (CEO), GMDA, said that the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) is yet to decide the exact number of buses to be allotted for the same. “The matter regarding the new bus services to Delhi was discussed during the eighth authority meeting of the GMDA on Friday. The connectivity between the national capital and Gurugram needs to be improved. The GMCBL is yet to decide the exact number of buses that will ply between the two cities, but the bus service will be increased in the current financial year,” Rajpal said.

As of now, the GMCBL has over 160 buses available on 29 routes in Gurugram, Faridabad and other nearby cities. The city bus service also has one bus route from Gurugram to Delhi’s Karol Bagh.

Commenting on the new bus services in Faridabad, Rajpal said that four routes have been identified, but two routes have some operational issues as there is no U-turn point at Badarpur border, which falls in the jurisdiction of Faridabad. There is an extra toll charge due to the absence of a U-turn. The authorities, in consultation with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the toll authorities, are trying to solve the matter. The GMCBL, the NHAI and the GMDA had organised a meeting on this in February.

With its focus on increasing public transportation services, the GMCBL had introduced four new routes in Faridabad on February 28. It had also introduced Route 902, which follows the route from NIT bus stand to Bata metro station and back to NIT bus stand (Mudrika) via Hardware Chowk, Bata Metro Station, Dabua Colony, Hanuman Mandir, KL Mehta College on February 22.

