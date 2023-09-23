Toll contractor booked for not remitting toll tax of 2.16 crore to govt

The toll collection contractor of Hodal-Nuh-Pataudi-Patuda road was booked for fraud after he allegedly failed to deposit ₹2.16 crore of toll collection to the public works department (PWD). The police said that the contractor collected toll from vehicles but did not deposit it since the past four months.

(Representative Image)

Police said they received a complaint given by PWD executive engineer after which they started the probe and registered the case against contractor Vinod Singh on Friday.

Gajender Singh Yadav, executive engineer, PWD, said the contract for toll collection on TP-51 (Hodal-Nuh-Pataudi-Patuda) in Gurugram district has been given by Gurugram circle PWD to the contractor for a period of 18 months.

“As per the agreement, Singh had the rights to collect toll from commercial vehicles passing through Hodal-Nuh-Pataudi-Patoda Road and in lieu of this, he was required to pay a sum of ₹53.97 lakh per month to the government,” he said.

“The contractor failed to pay the monthly instalment and causing the state to suffer a loss of ₹ 2.16 crore plus interest amount. It is clear that the contractor has committed criminal breach of trust, embezzlement of government funds, and fraud,” Yadav said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, a case was registered against Singh under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of Indian Penal Code at Pataudi police station on Friday. A senior police officer said they are verifying the facts and the accused will be arrested soon.

Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said they are verifying the facts and have scanning all the documents provided by the complainant. “We will arrest the suspect once we complete the investigation, “ he said.

