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Traffic police to launch decongestion plan trial at Bristol Chowk

District traffic police will trial decongestion measures at Bristol Chowk to reduce accidents and regulate traffic from Sikanderpur to MG road.

Published on: May 02, 2026 04:16 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Starting next week, the district traffic police plan to implement a decongestion trial at Bristol Chowk to prevent weaving vehicular movement and wrong-side driving, and to reduce accidents between the Sikanderpur Metro Station and DLF Phase 1 stretch, officials said on Friday.

Traffic police to launch decongestion plan trial at Bristol Chowk

According to officials, the plan by the traffic engineering centre (TEC) on the five-arm intersection connecting the Mehrauli-Gurugram (MG) and Golf Course roads, proposes a direct entry link between Sikanderpur village and the Faridabad-Gurugram road and shifting of an existing traffic signal backwards parallel to service lane. Officials said that the entry point aims to regulate traffic of around 600 vehicles coming from Sikanderpur.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (traffic) Prateek Gehlot, during an inspection on Thursday, said that the routes used by residents of Sikanderpur were studied to devise alternate routes. “While signal syncronisation measures are planned to regulate traffic flow from outside the metro station, barricades will be placed to end the traffic at the intersection,” Gehlot said.

 
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