Gurugram, A traffic policeman in Gurugram allegedly slapped a young man for filming a burning truck on a city road, according to police, after a video of the incident went viral on social media, officials said on Wednesday.

Traffic policeman accused of slapping man filming burning truck in Gurugram

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The complainant Vishal, a resident of Faridabad, alleged that the policeman not only slapped him and asked him to stop recording the video, but also ordered him to fetch a bucket of water to help douse the fire.

According to Vishal, who works in CCTV installation and repair, he was in Gurugram for work on Tuesday afternoon and was passing through the Ghata area aroud 3 pm when he noticed a truck on fire on the roadside.

"Seeing the fire, I stopped my bike and took out my phone to record a video. A traffic policeman on duty saw me filming, came towards me and slapped me," Vishal alleged.

"The policeman asked why I was recording the incident and told me to bring a bucket of water to extinguish the fire. I recorded the entire incident on my mobile phone and later uploaded the video on social media seeking justice," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} When interviewed, the traffic policeman denied slapping the man and claimed he had only asked him for help. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When interviewed, the traffic policeman denied slapping the man and claimed he had only asked him for help. {{/usCountry}}

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ACP Traffic Satpal Singh said the matter was under investigation and appropriate action would be taken based on the findings.

Meanwhile, another video of the same policeman surfaced online showing him climbing on to the burning canter truck and assisting in efforts to extinguish the blaze.

"The matter is under the notice of higher authorities and is being investigated. All police officers have strict instructions to behave as 'friendly police'," ACP added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.