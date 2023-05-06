Trucks collide on SPR near Sec 79, one killed

Gurugram: A man died after the truck he was driving hit another stationary container truck from behind on the Southern Peripheral Road near Sector 79 on Thursday night, Gurugram police said on Saturday.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Devender Singh (39), from Palwal.

Investigators said a police team reached the spot to find him lying dead on the road. Police said the container truck driver fled from the spot after the accident.

Sub-inspector Sanjeev Kumar, in-charge of the SPR police post said, “Family members of the deceased suspect that he might have been assaulted after the accident that led to his death. An autopsy was carried out by a medical board and the viscera has been preserved for forensic analysis”.

On the basis of a complaint from the deceased’s nephew Sandeep Tanwar, an FIR against the unidentified driver of the container truck was registered under Section 283 (danger or obstruction on public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Badshahpur police station on Friday, police added.

