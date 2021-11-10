Trio wanted for firing at rivals over waste collection work arrested

Three wanted men were arrested from Mangar village on Tuesday night in connection with a firing incident that took place on September 25, 2020. An altercation took place between two groups over contractual work of waste collection and segregation at the Bandhwari waste treatment plant on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road, the police said.

A reward of ₹5,000 was announced for information on two of the suspects, who were also wanted in connection with a case of murder and gang rape, and had been absconding for the past year.

Preet Pal Sangwan, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the victims were severely injured in the incident and were hospitalised for over a week. A case of attempt to murder was registered against the suspects and four of their associates were arrested.

Sangwan said at least seven people were involved in the scuffle last year, in which lathis were used and several gunshots were fired by both sides. “Prima facie, there was a dispute between the two parties over garbage collection work. Three people from both parties had suffered gunshot injuries and three of them had suffered minor injuries,” he said.

A case was registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Arms Act at DLF Phase-1 police station.

The suspects were identified as Jitender alias Jeetu, Avtar alias Bhanu and Ramesh Kumar of village Mangar in Faridabad. The police also recovered a Scorpio SUV from their possession.

The police said that both the groups belonged to Mangar village in Faridabad, and were involved in segregating waste at the Bandwari plant. However, when one group got the tender for the same, the other group allegedly got agitated and planned to attack the others.

Sangwan said that the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) gave contracts to third parties for treatment of legacy waste and these companies floated tenders for the procurement of products and services. “Both the vendors came to blows after one could not get tender,” he said.

